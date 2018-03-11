LSU men's basketball to face UL-Lafayette in NIT

BATON ROUGE – Under first-year head coach Will Wade, the LSU men’s basketball team is back in postseason play as LSU will face Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round of the 2018 National Invitation Tournament.

The game will tip at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 14, at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed at ESPN3.com (no over-the-air television broadcast).

The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in their pod of eight in the Lower Right Bracket, one of four pods in the 32-team event, with a record of 17-14 on the season. UL-Lafayette, the No. 6 seed, comes in with a record of 27-6.

“We are very excited to have been chosen to play in the 2018 NIT,” said Wade. “We look forward to giving our fans another opportunity to watch us play in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and we hope they will support our players and what they have achieved this season.

“The selection of LSU to this year’s NIT says a lot about the progression of our program. It is a step in a direction that will only continue to move this program forward. It is exciting to be a part of post season play in our first season at LSU. We look forward to the challenges ahead as we face Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round.”

Tickets will go on sale by 9 p.m. CT Sunday at www.LSUtix.net and over the phone at 225-578-2184 and in person at the LSU Athletics ticket office starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

