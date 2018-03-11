LSU advances past ULL in NIT, 84-76

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

BATON ROUGE -- The LSU men's basketball team earned the first postseason victory in head coach Will Wade's tenure Wednesday night at the Maravich center, as the No. 3-seeded Tigers defeated No. 6-seed Louisiana-Lafayette, 84-76, in the National Invitation Tournament opener.

LSU senior forward Duop Reath had a game-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting, while Brandon Sampson added 18 and Sylyar Mays had 11. The Tigers shot 52.7 percent from the floor while holding ULL to 36.5 (27 of 74).

With the victory, LSU (18-14) advanced to the second round of the 32-team NIT. The Tigers will face the winners of Wednesday's late-night matchup between No. 2-seeded Utah and No. 7-seeded UC Davis (8 p.m. CT, ESPN3.com).

The date and time of the second-round game has yet to be determined. It will be played between Friday and Monday.

LSU's victory was its first in four all-time NIT games held at the Maravich Center.

Paid attendance for the game was 6,846.

For more information from LSUsports.net, click here.