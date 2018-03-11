WINNERS: 5 people to receive new cars as part of OLOL Driving the Future giveaway

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Five lucky people will be receiving a brand new Lexus, courtesy of the Our Lady of the Lake's "5 Cars, 5 Winners" Driving the Future Giveaway.
One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward the building of the new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. Community members can help “Drive the Future” of lifesaving care by purchasing a chance to win one of five Lexus vehicles.
The winners are:
- Yolanda Haynes, of Baton Rouge
- Mary Geismar, of Prairieville
- Kellie Barton, of Baton Rouge
- Cleora Johnson, of Zachary
- Carlos Brooks, of Baton Rouge
Cars given away this year include:
- Lexus IS Sedan
- Lexus ES Sedan
- Lexus GS Sedan
- Lexus NX SUV
- Lexus RX SUV
All vehicles being given away are new, 2018 models.
