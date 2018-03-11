WINNERS: 5 people receive new cars as part of OLOL Driving the Future giveaway

Five lucky people each received a brand new Lexus on Monday, courtesy of the Our Lady of the Lake's "5 Cars, 5 Winners" Driving the Future Giveaway.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward the building of the new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. Community members can help “Drive the Future” of lifesaving care by purchasing a chance to win one of five Lexus vehicles.

The winners were:

Yolanda Haynes, of Baton Rouge

Mary Geismar, of Prairieville

Kellie Barton, of Baton Rouge

Cleora Johnson, of Zachary

Carlos Brooks, of Baton Rouge

Cars given away this year include:

Lexus IS Sedan

Lexus ES Sedan

Lexus GS Sedan

Lexus NX SUV

Lexus RX SUV

All vehicles being given away are new, 2018 models.

