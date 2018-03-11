5 Cars, 5 winners: OLOL Driving the Future Lexus giveaway

Information provided by Our Lady of the Lake

BATON ROUGE, LA -- Our Lady of the Lake Foundation has launched this year’s Driving the Future Lexus giveaway with 100 percent of proceeds going toward the building of the new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Community members can help “Drive the Future” of lifesaving care by purchasing a chance to win one of five Lexus vehicles.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at foundation.ololrmc.com or in person at the following locations:

Price LeBlanc Toyota

Price LeBlanc Lexus

Price LeBlanc Nissan

Our Lady of the Lake Foundation office

There are no limits on amount of tickets an individual may purchase, but all participants must be 18 years of age or older to purchase a ticket.

The drawing will be featured live on WAFB on May 17. Cars to be given away this year include:

Lexus IS Sedan

Lexus ES Sedan

Lexus GS Sedan

Lexus NX SUV

Lexus RX SUV

