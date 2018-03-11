From the First Alert Weather Team

It was a stormy Sunday morning for many WAFB neighborhoods but the rains have moved on and skies will continue to clear through the rest of the day over the Capital City.

Monday morning’s sunrise will kick-off in the mid 40°s for the Red Stick with an afternoon high only reaching the low to mid 60°s under sunny skies. Monday will be the first in a run of cool-and-dry spring days, with temperatures below-the-norm through much of the coming week.

In fact, the northern half of WAFBland could see morning starts in the 30°s for one or more days this week.

Gulf moisture along with warmer temperatures start their return on Friday with spotty showers possible for Friday afternoon. Set Friday’s high in the mid to upper 70°s.

Saturday is the big day for the Red Stick’s St. Patty’s Parade. The weather cooperates for the most part, with a mild morning start near 60° around the metro area followed by a warm afternoon with temperatures reaching 80° or more.

Our latest First Alert Forecast includes a 30% chance of afternoon showers on Saturday: that is NOT enough to change your plans for the parade, which runs from the morning into the mid-day.

Be prepared for isolated showers on Sunday afternoon too. Highs on Sunday are also expected to reach the low 80°s.

While we can’t say “no rain” for the upcoming weekend, the Saturday and Sunday outlooks are not bad at all: go ahead and make some outdoor plans, whether it’s a little “Wearin’ of the Green,” a day on the links “Putting on the Green,” or simply in the back of the house just “Greening of the Yard!”

