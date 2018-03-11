A little rain cannot stop the Easter Bunny

A little rain couldn't stop the Easter Bunny from delivering a fun day at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

The second annual Easter egg hunt hosted by the Red Stick Moms Blog was held Sunday, March 11 at the library.

The festivities were supposed to be held outside on the lawn, but a severe rainstorm forced some of the activities to move indoors. However, the rain ended long enough before the event started that it wasn't all inside.

