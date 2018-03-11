A little rain cannot stop the Easter Bunny

A little rain couldn't stop the Easter Bunny from delivering a fun day at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
The second annual Easter egg hunt hosted by the Red Stick Moms Blog was held Sunday, March 11 at the library.
The festivities were supposed to be held outside on the lawn, but a severe rainstorm forced some of the activities to move indoors. However, the rain ended long enough before the event started that it wasn't all inside.
RELATED: 2018 Easter egg hunts and activities
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.