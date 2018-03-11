Woman accused of chasing off customers with vile act, hitting police officer

The manager of a Baton Rouge restaurant claims it will cost roughly $2,000 to repair the damage caused by a woman during a disturbance.

"Upon my arrival, [I] observed multiple people rushing outside of the restaurant," states the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

It happened at Copeland's on Essen Lane on Saturday, March 10. Marrisa Mays, 36, is facing a handful of charges for her alleged actions.

"Victim 1 advised that he was working inside of the store when [Mays} entered the restaurant," states the report. "Victim 1 advised that [Mays] began to run around the restaurant, throwing up all over the carpet and also yelling at customers."

The manager of the restaurant confirmed the account. Additionally, he claims Mays was attempting to get into the kitchen. Mays allegedly punched him in the nose when he tried to stop her.

"The store manager advised that [Mays] caused all of his guests to leave the restaurant and had to temporarily close the business for clean up," states the report. "While speaking with the manager, he also advised that [Mays] was forcing herself to throw up all over the carpet and dining area inside the restaurant."

The deputy also experienced problems with Mays, according to the report.

"…[Mays] had taken off the seatbelt and was banging her head on the window," the report claims. "[I] then attempted to place the seatbelt on [Mays] again, at which time [she] kicked [me.] [She] then began to forcefully push against [me], in an attempt to exit the patrol unit. [I] was able to place [her] back inside the patrol unit, at which time [she] began to fight and kick [me.]"

The deputy claims Mays spat in his face and attempted once again to get out of the car. That's when he says he used control spray to get her back in the vehicle.

Mays is charged with battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple assault, and criminal damage to property. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.