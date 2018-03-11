Man arrested for allegedly firing gun at Gonzales police officers

A man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at police officers.

According to a press release issued by the Gonzales Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. Officers were dispatched to the Vesta Trailer Park regarding a man who was threatening tenants.

"Officers, while approaching the trailer, saw a subject in the woods behind this address," states a press release. "Officers summoned for the subject to exit from the woods located behind the trailer. Officers then heard the chambering of a round (which was ultimately identified as pump action 12 gauge shotgun) the subject then fired three rounds at the officers."

An officer returned fire at the suspect, who identified as Aaron Moser, 26, by residents.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Moser allegedly ran away, but a shotgun was left behind.

"With the assistance of Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office and Baton Rouge PD aerial unit an intensive search for Moser commenced and lasted for hours during the early morning hours of 03/11/2018," states the press release. "Gonzales Officers, while processing the crime scene, were advised that a subject fitting the description of Moser was hiding under and around trailers in the front of the trailer park."

Moser was located at 8 a.m. Sunday and was arrested. He is charged with attempted first degree homicide of a Police Officer (1 count), aggravated assault with a firearm (1 count), and aggravated criminal damage to property (1 count). Moser is currently incarcerated in the Ascension Parish Jail awaiting bond consideration.

