Coach O talks about first day of LSU spring football

Relentless rain chased the LSU team indoors Sunday morning, as the Tigers officially began spring football practice. The media was allowed to view about fifteen minutes of practice, as Ed Orgeron is now entering his second year as LSU's full-time head coach.

A look around practice revealed a host of new assistant coaches, while at least one longtime LSU assistant has been promoted in a big way. James Cregg is the Tigers' new offensive coach after spending the last four years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Cregg replaces the departed Jeff Grimes, who is the new offensive coordinator at BYU. Helping Corey Raymond in the secondary now is Bill Busch, who will be in charge of coaching safeties.

Meanwhile, tight ends coach Steve Ensminger has been promoted to the offensive coordinator, replacing the fired Matt Canada after a tumultuous one-year stop.

The Tigers have big questions on offense at the quarterback and running back position, while the 2018 schedule is viewed to be extremely challenging.

