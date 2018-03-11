From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

Saturday’s weather was “quieter” than expected for most of WAFB-land but it looks like we are going to make up for that today.

As of mid-morning, an active squall line was approaching the Baton Rouge area from the northwest. The leading edge of that line was just making its way in the northern Pointe Coupee Parish at about 8:30 a.m. While the line was lightning-laden, it had not spawned any severe weather warnings south of Alexandria as of the time of this writing. Doppler radar was indicating the possibility of hail pockets embedded within that squall line but thus far there has been no confirmation from the public.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed virtually the entire WAFB area under a “Slight Risk” for severe storms today. The main threats will be large hail and high winds although an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled-out. Most WAFB neighborhoods should prepare for 0.5” to 1.0” of rain today with locally higher totals where larger thunderstorms pass by.

However, the good news is that the active/severe weather threat will be relatively brief: the squall line is moving at a steady 30-40 mph to the southeast and should quickly pass through area communities. In fact, metro Baton Rouge may be done with the rain and storms by the mid to late afternoon, if not sooner.

Skies will clear from north to south across the viewing area this evening.

The First Alert Forecast for the coming work week is a beauty: a run of cool and less-humid days under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will be below-normal for much of the week with neighborhoods along and north of the I-10/12 corridor flirting with sunrises in the 30°s for one or more mornings.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.