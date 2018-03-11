LSU softball claims series against Auburn with 3-2 walk-off win

Information provided by Hunter Lemoine, Communications Student Assistant for LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The LSU softball team claimed the series victory over the Auburn Tigers with a walk-off, 3-2 win on Saturday night in Tiger Park. With the win, the Tigers improve to 21-2 on the year and 2-0 in the SEC, while Auburn falls to 23-4 and 0-2 in conference play.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Becca Schulte doubled, and advanced to third on a fielding error. Shemiah Sanchez then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in Schulte giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Michaela Schlattman would then score on a wild pitch to put the Tigers up, 2-0.

Maribeth Gorsuch pitched shutout softball for 6 2/3 innings until Auburn hit a two-run triple to knot the game up at two apiece in the top of the seventh. Gorsuch ended up with four strikeouts on the game.

Allie Walljasper came in relief to get the final out of the inning, stranding a runner on third.

Aliyah Andrews led the bottom of the seventh off with a single through the right side, and advanced to second on an Emily Griggs sacrifice bunt.

With two outs, Amanda Doyle hit a blooper over the shortstop’s head to drive in Andrews and score the winning run, marking the fifth walk-off victory of the season for the Tigers.

LSU will play the final game of the series on Sunday, March 11 at 4 p.m. CT against the Auburn Tigers. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.