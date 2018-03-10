LSU baseball evens series against Hawaii, 5-1

Information provided by LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE— Home runs by Zach Watson and Hunter Feduccia along with solid pitching from Caleb Gilbert, Matthew Beck and Taylor Petersen powered the No. 13 LSU baseball team to even the series against Hawaii with a 5-1 win Saturday evening in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU improves to 10-6 on the season while Hawaii falls to 8-5.

LSU looks to capture the series in Game 3 Sunday at 2 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be available online only through the SEC Network+, which is accessible through Watch ESPN and the Watch ESPN app.

Gilbert (2-0) started the game for the Tigers and earned the win after shutting out the Rainbow Warriors for five innings. The junior right-hander allowed four hits, walked three and struck out one.

Matthew Beck entered from the bullpen to toss two innings. The sophomore allowed one hit, walked two and struck out three, and Tayler Petersen worked the final 1.1 innings. The junior transfer struck out one batter.

Hawaii starter Dominic DeMiero suffered the loss and drops to 1-1 on the season. The southpaw allowed five runs on six hits in three innings. He also walked two and struck out one.

Center fielder Zach Watson led off the game for the Tigers and took the first pitch he saw from DeMiero over the right field wall for the sophomore’s first home run of the season, which gave LSU the 1-0 lead after one inning of action.

With two outs in the bottom of the second and left fielder Daniel Cabrera on first after he reached on a fielder’s choice, shortstop Hal Hughes ripped a ball down the right field line for a triple to score Cabrera, and the Tigers gained the 2-0 advantage.

LSU jumped out to the 5-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Second baseman Brandt Broussard worked a 10-pitch at-bat for a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch to lead off the inning. With one out, first baseman Austin Bain poked a single through the right side to drive in Broussard. Catcher Hunter Feduccia followed with a two-run blast, placing a ball into the Diamond Deck in right field for his second home run this season.

The Rainbow Warriors struck for the first time in the top of the eighth inning when center fielder Adam Fogel doubled to centerfield to lead off for Hawaii. With two outs, catcher Kekai Rios doubled to left-center, driving in Fogel to make it, 5-1.

Todd Peterson pitched 0.2 innings for the Tigers, and the sophomore allowed one run on two hits and struck out one.