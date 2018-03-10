IPSO searching for man missing since Wednesday

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man missing since Wednesday night.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says John Kenny was last seen on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. leaving Papingo's on Hwy. 1 towards the Mississippi River on Maggio Street in White Castle. He was wearing a brown jacket, dark pants, and a camouflage hat.

If you have any information on Kenny's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 687-3553.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.