Crews search for missing man with history of seizures

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is desperately trying to find a missing man who disappeared on March 7.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said John Kenny was last seen leaving Papingo's on LA 1 towards the Mississippi River on Maggio Street in White Castle around 9 p.m.

He was wearing a brown jacket, dark pants, and a camouflage hat.

Authorities said Kenny has a history of seizures, which has them concerned about where he may have ended up.

They said they fear he may have fallen into the Mississippi River while walking along the levee to get home. They added it's the route he normally walks to return to his residence.

According to IPSO, there was a connection from his cellphone signal near the river Wednesday night.

"Some people have the belief that he may have slipped into the clover and went into the water," said Stassi. "If that's the case, it's going to be a long time before we can determine that. I just wanted to make sure that we put the manpower out here to check and do everything we can to make sure that he's not on this side."

Stassi said his deputies will continue to search until they can get some sort of closure for the family.

If you have any information on Kenny's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 687-3553.

