Body of Iberville man with history of seizures found near bayou - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Body of Iberville man with history of seizures found near bayou

By Mykal Vincent
and Robbie Reynold, Reporter
John Kenny (Source: WAFB) John Kenny (Source: WAFB)
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The body of a man who had been reported missing on March 7 was found Sunday evening.

According to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, the body of John Kenney was found on the levee near Bayou Goula in White Castle around 5:30 by some fishermen in the area.

Originally, deputies said they fear he may have fallen into the Mississippi River while walking along the levee to get home - a route he normally walks.

Sheriff Stassi said John Kenney was last seen leaving Papingo's on LA 1 towards the Mississippi River on Maggio Street in White Castle on March 7 around 9 p.m.

Authorities said Kenney has a history of seizures.

Police have notified family, and don't suspect any foul play was involved.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

