Teen accused of beating woman, taking police on chase

A Baton Rouge man is facing a handful of charges because he allegedly took police on a chase after he was accused of hitting a woman.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, March 9.

The woman called police because she claims Teunta Tolliver, 18, hit her several times with a shotgun.

The report states that Tolliver was in his vehicle when police arrived. He allegedly took off in the car and police followed but ended up losing him.

Detectives managed to locate Tolliver at a home on Barber Street.

Brown was allegedly found in possession of 17 individually wrapped baggies of marijuana. The victim told police an additional 9 baggies and a gram of cocaine fell from his pocket during the attack.

Detectives claim to have found a scale in Brown's pocket and a shotgun that matched the description of the one allegedly used during the attack.

Brown was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, aggravated battery with a firearm, criminal damage to property, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I, II drugs, Possession of firearms with a controlled dangerous substance, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.