Man booked for negligent homicide more than 3 years after fatal crash

A man was booked for negligent homicide after avoiding arrest for more than three years.

According to the warrant filed by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jeremiah Morris, 36, is accused of causing a crash that killed Vernon Rogers, 34, who was the passenger of his vehicle.

The incident happened on September 3, 2014 in the 12100 block of Hwy 19 in Baton Rouge.

"The defendant was traveling a minimum of 70 mph and a maximum of 84 mph during the time of the crash," states the warrant. "The posted speed limit for this part of Hwy. 19 is 50 mph. The defendant crossed over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic and lost control sliding down an embankment and then flipping the vehicle several times."

Morris and the passenger of the vehicle were both thrown from the vehicle out of the passenger side window. The warrant alleges he intentionally fled the scene and did not provide help to the man who died.

"According to the witness on scene the defendant then left the scene on foot and did not render aid to the passenger," states the warrant. "I learned through dispatch that the defendant went to Baton Rouge Mid City Hospital."

The detective went to the hospital and allegedly spoke to Morris, who reportedly admitted he was the driver of the vehicle.

Court records show Morris was never charged in relation to this case and the warrant was not issued until April 9, 2015. The charges include negligent homicide, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension, and felony hit and run.

Morris was arrested for these charges on March 9, 2018. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is being held on a $64,000 bond.

