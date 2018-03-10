LSU softball wins SEC opener in extras, 3-2

Information provided by Chelsey Chamberlain, Assistant Communications Director for LSUSports.net.

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The eighth-ranked LSU softball team claimed their first SEC victory of the season in a 14-inning, 3-2 walk-off win against10th-ranked Auburn in Tiger Park Friday evening. With the win, LSU improves to 20-2 on the year and 1-0 in the SEC, while Auburn falls to 23-3 and 0-1 in conference play.

In the bottom of the 14th inning, with a runner on first and third and two outs, second baseman Becca Schultehit a ball through the left side to drive in Amanda Doyle to claim the walk-off victory for LSU.

LSU got an early start on offense in the first inning after sophomore Aliyah Andrews led off with a triple over the left fielder’s head. She would score on Doyle’s sacrifice fly to right center, taking a 1-0 lead.

Another run came across for LSU is the fourth inning. Andrews drew a two-out walk. She advanced to third on Emily Griggs’ single to right field and scored on a throwing error by Auburn.

Allie Walljasper kept Auburn off balance until the fifth inning. She retired 12 of the first 13 batters of the game before Auburn homered to tie the game up at 2-2.

Auburn threatened in the seventh, but Carley Hoover came off the bench to get out of the bases-loaded jam with two strikeouts.

Hoover would then keep Auburn off balance for the rest of the game, never letting a runner get to third.

LSU had a couple of chances to score early, threatening with runners at third in the seventh, 11th and 12th innings.

Hoover earned the victory, improving to 8-1 on the year. In 7.2 innings of work, she allowed six hits to go along with a game-high 10 strikeouts. Walljasper allowed two runs, off five hits, while striking out six in 6.1 innings.

Auburn’s MaKayla Martin took the loss, dropping to 9-2 on the year. She allowed one run, off seven hits, while striking out four in 6.2 innings. Auburn’s starter Kaylee Carlson allowed two runs, one earned, off seven hits to go along with four walks and five strikeouts.



LSU will play game two of the three-game series against Auburn Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on the SEC Network and will also be available on the WatchESPN app.

