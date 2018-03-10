WAFB.com back online after outage early Saturday morning

So many different platforms to view WAFB content (Source: WAFB)

No, you weren't seeing things.

Viewers who tried to log on to WAFB.com Saturday morning got a disturbing message that read "site does not exist."

Yes, our website was down for several hours, which is very unusual. The problem was fixed, however, and our desktop platform is back to full operation.

The WAFB mobile app is also back to full operations. It was down for several hours longer than the desktop.

Do keep in mind that although our site was down we still had ways of communicating breaking news with you via social media.

And of course, the WAFB news team was still working in the news room and would have been able to go live on our broadcast should there have been a need.

Thank you for being a loyal fan of the WAFB digital platform.

