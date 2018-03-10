Time's really flying this weekend across most of the US - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Time's really flying this weekend across most of the US

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ... (AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ...
Spring forward Spring forward
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this July 14, 2016, file photo, a fisherman prepares to cast a line as the sun rises behind him as he fishes off a jetty into the Atlantic Ocean, in Bal Harbour, Fla. Florida will join most of the nation Sunday,... (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this July 14, 2016, file photo, a fisherman prepares to cast a line as the sun rises behind him as he fishes off a jetty into the Atlantic Ocean, in Bal Harbour, Fla. Florida will join most of the nation Sunday,...
(AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ... (AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Time's really flying this weekend across most of the United States.

That's because the shift from standard time to daylight saving time officially takes place at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. With the spring forward, you lose out an hour's sleep Saturday night. Daylight lasts longer into the evening but takes an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Florida could eventually join that list if GOP Gov. Rick Scott signs the "Sunshine Protection Act" passed this week, and Congress goes along.

It's a good time now to consider installing fresh batteries in smoke detectors.

Standard time returns Nov. 4.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Veterans home victims called 'brave women'

    The Latest: Veterans home victims called 'brave women'

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:43 PM EST2018-03-09 20:43:49 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 7:28 AM EST2018-03-10 12:28:42 GMT
    (JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...(JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...
    A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.More >>
    A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.More >>

  • Florida school shooting response caught on radio traffic

    Florida school shooting response caught on radio traffic

    Friday, March 9 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-10 03:55:33 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 7:28 AM EST2018-03-10 12:28:36 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...
    Radio traffic during the response to a deadly Florida school shooting raises questions about whether established active shooter guidelines were followed.More >>
    Radio traffic during the response to a deadly Florida school shooting raises questions about whether established active shooter guidelines were followed.More >>

  • Soon after governor signs gun bill, NRA sues to block it

    Soon after governor signs gun bill, NRA sues to block it

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-03-10 04:04:04 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 7:28 AM EST2018-03-10 12:28:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Parent Andrew Pollack, center left, and his son Hunter Pollack speak to the media outside the governor's office after the governor signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act at the Florida State Capitol in Tallaha...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Parent Andrew Pollack, center left, and his son Hunter Pollack speak to the media outside the governor's office after the governor signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act at the Florida State Capitol in Tallaha...

    Soon after Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a school-safety bill that puts new restrictions on guns, the National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit to block it.

    More >>

    Soon after Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a school-safety bill that puts new restrictions on guns, the National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit to block it.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly