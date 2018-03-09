Driver wants potholes, cracks in bridge addressed

It's hard to miss the many problems on the Exchequer bridge on Investor Drive. From exposed rebar to massive potholes, the hazards there are unavoidable. About two weeks ago, mobile locksmith, Terry Evans, came face to face with one. While driving back from a job, he says he tried to dodge one pothole, but ended up hitting another.

“I pulled over and both of my tires were destroyed. My rear tire was completely destroyed and I had to replace it,” said Evans.

Evans sent a picture to 9News showing the damage done to his work van. While he got his back tire fixed, the front tire is still dinged up and he says the axle will have to be replaced. The price tag is about $1,400. To make matters worse, even if he saves up the money to get it fixed, the van serves as his office, so while it's being worked on, his business will take a hit.

“Once I take it in and get it fixed, I’m looking at about a week to fix everything, so that’s a week out of work," said Evans.

The bridge is literally crumbling, with pieces of it scattered along the side of the roadway. Evans says the worst part is a crack on the side. He believes it's only a matter of time before something terrible happens. “If you don’t say anything, it’s not going to get fixed and it’s going to be somebody coming through here and the bridge is going to give way and they’re either going to get hurt or stuck and let’s hope they don’t get hurt,” said Evans.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter reached out to the city. Transportation and Drainage director, Fred Raiford, says a fix is already in motion. He released the following statement:

Issues with the bridge have been properly reported and we are aware of the problem. The bridge is still safe to use at this point but we are working as quickly as we can to address the issue. We expect to have some progress on fixing the problem within the next few months.

While he is glad something is being done about it, Evans believes every day the bridge goes unfixed puts more drivers at risk. “I’d have them shut this bridge down today,” said Evans. “When a bridge is falling apart like this, this is a hazardous situation.”

