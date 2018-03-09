Driver wants potholes, cracks in bridge addressed

It's hard to miss the many problems on the Exchequer bridge on Investor Drive. From exposed rebar to massive potholes, the hazards there are unavoidable.More >>
Officials are responding to a reported shooting Friday night.
Emergency officials are responding to a fully-involved house fire in Port Allen Friday night.
On Friday evening, a crowd showed up to hear from popular United States congresswoman, Maxine Waters, who is from California.
Authorities are on scene of a fire at a home in Madisonville that killed two and injured two others.
A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.
Authorities seized a cache of weapons and drugs including 200,00 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin and 554 pounds of marijuana.
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.
A multi-agency effort has identified two Romanian nationals believed to be putting credit card skimming devices in ATMs and gas pumps across the state and southern region.
