U.S. congresswoman from Ca. speaks in Baton Rouge, offers message for youth

On Friday evening, a crowd showed up to hear from popular United States congresswoman, Maxine Waters, who is from California.

Waters spoke about the phrase "reclaiming your time," saying if you're going through a rough patch, now is the time to pick yourself up and move forward. She also had an important message for Baton Rouge's youth.

“Letting them know that we expect them to be out next leaders and to the degree that they take advantage of what has been offered here. They could really be good for this country and this world,” said Waters.

Friday's event was put on by the Louisiana Leadership Institute.

