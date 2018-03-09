Shooting reported at N 48th near Gus Young - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting reported at N 48th near Gus Young

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Officials are responding to a reported shooting Friday night.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, March 9 in the 1600 block of N 48th Street near Gus Young Avenue. BRPD officials say a male victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown. We will update this story when we know more.

