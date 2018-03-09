One person injured after shooting on N 48th Street - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One person injured after shooting on N 48th Street

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BRPD on scene of shooting on N 48th Street (Source: WAFB) BRPD on scene of shooting on N 48th Street (Source: WAFB)
Shooting reported in the 1600 block of N 48th Street (Source: Google Maps) Shooting reported in the 1600 block of N 48th Street (Source: Google Maps)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person was wounded during a shooting Friday night. 

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, March 9 in the 1600 block of N 48th Street near Gus Young Avenue. BRPD officials say a man was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive. 

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting. 

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

