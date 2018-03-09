Officials respond to fully-involved house fire in Port Allen

Multiple crews are on the scene of a massive house fire in Port Allen (Source: WAFB)

Emergency officials responded to a fully-involved house fire in Port Allen Friday night.

The call went out just before 9 p.m. on Friday, March 9. Emergency officials say everyone made it out of the house safely.

Our reporter on the scene has learned the home belongs to Mayor Richard Lee's father and stepmother. Lee's father built much of the house himself about 48 years ago, we're told.

The good news is that everyone made it out OK. Homeowner says he’s lived here for 40+ years @WAFB pic.twitter.com/wDyt3FUvcy — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 10, 2018

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene. It's currently unclear how the fire started. Flames could initially be seen all the way from the Mississippi River Bridge.

The fire was mostly brought under control around 9:50 p.m. Firefighters were still working to put out hot spots at that point.

