'Wolf of Wall Street' film company to pay $60M settlement - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Wolf of Wall Street' film company to pay $60M settlement

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The production company behind "The Wolf of Wall Street" has agreed to pay the U.S. government $60 million to settle claims it benefited from a massive Malaysian corruption scandal.

The settlement between prosecutors and Red Granite Pictures Inc. was approved Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The case was part of an effort to recover more than $1 billion prosecutors said was stolen from 1MDB, a Malaysian-owned investment fund. The Department of Justice said the complex money laundering scheme was intended to enrich top-level officials of the fund, including some close to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Money was diverted from the fund to buy properties in New York and California, a $35 million jet, art by Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet, and a $260 million yacht.

Proceeds also went to fund movies by Red Granite Pictures, which was co-founded by the stepson of Razak.

The funds financed the Martin Scorsese-directed "The Wolf of Wall Street," which starred Leonardo DiCaprio in a film about the excesses of a crooked stock trader. The settlement also included forfeiture claims to the rights of "Dumb and Dumber To" and "Daddy's Home."

The film production company said in a statement that it was happy to put the matter behind it so it could focus on filmmaking.

The 1MDB case is the largest single action the Justice Department has taken under efforts to recover foreign bribery proceeds and embezzled funds and several other lawsuits are pending. Other countries including Singapore and Switzerland are conducting probes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Veterans home victims called 'brave women'

    The Latest: Veterans home victims called 'brave women'

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:43 PM EST2018-03-09 20:43:49 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 7:28 AM EST2018-03-10 12:28:42 GMT
    (JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...(JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP). Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken ho...
    A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.More >>
    A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where people have been taken hostage.More >>

  • Florida school shooting response caught on radio traffic

    Florida school shooting response caught on radio traffic

    Friday, March 9 2018 10:55 PM EST2018-03-10 03:55:33 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 7:28 AM EST2018-03-10 12:28:36 GMT
    (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fi...
    Radio traffic during the response to a deadly Florida school shooting raises questions about whether established active shooter guidelines were followed.More >>
    Radio traffic during the response to a deadly Florida school shooting raises questions about whether established active shooter guidelines were followed.More >>

  • Soon after governor signs gun bill, NRA sues to block it

    Soon after governor signs gun bill, NRA sues to block it

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-03-10 04:04:04 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 7:28 AM EST2018-03-10 12:28:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Parent Andrew Pollack, center left, and his son Hunter Pollack speak to the media outside the governor's office after the governor signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act at the Florida State Capitol in Tallaha...(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser). Parent Andrew Pollack, center left, and his son Hunter Pollack speak to the media outside the governor's office after the governor signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act at the Florida State Capitol in Tallaha...

    Soon after Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a school-safety bill that puts new restrictions on guns, the National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit to block it.

    More >>

    Soon after Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a school-safety bill that puts new restrictions on guns, the National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit to block it.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly