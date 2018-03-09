City-parish to deploy HESCO baskets along levee ahead of rising river levels

Officials with East Baton Rouge Parish are all set to deploy HESCO baskets along the levee in downtown Baton Rouge ahead of rising river levels.

The baskets will be used along a small section of the downtown levee near North Street and River Road, however, the National Weather Service and US Army Corps of Engineers says there is no risk of the river over-topping the levee. The baskets will be placed on Saturday, March 10.

"We know that the Mississippi River rises and falls each year for a variety of reasons. This operation is a proactive measure as we continuously monitor projections of water levels this year. I want to stress that current projections do not put water levels at risk of over-topping our levee, but I want to ensure we are over-prepared in the event of an unforeseen weather event," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The Mississippi River is forecasted to crest at 42.5 feet on Tuesday, March 20. The lowest point of the levee is 47.9 feet and the HESCO baskets will increase the height by another three feet. The 36-foot long wall of baskets will remain in place for the remainder of flood season. The city-parish says they are also prepared with 10,000 filled sandbags and 10,600 feet of inflatable water dams available as precautionary measures.

The HESCO baskets were provided by the Corps of Engineers at no cost to the city-parish. The baskets have been successfully used by the Louisiana National Guard, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), and other parishes throughout the state.

