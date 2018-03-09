Man arrested for multiple burglaries of homes and Walker Sewer lift stations

A man wanted by the Walker Police Department has now been arrested after police say he committed numerous burglaries of homes and vehicles in the area.

Cullen Pitre, 25, of Denham Springs, was arrested Thursday, March 8 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Police say he broke into several homes, outbuildings, and vehicles, as well as two Walker Sewer lift stations in the area of Pendarvis Lane, Rebecca Drive, and Brian Park. These burglaries reportedly occurred on February 19 before Pitre also allegedly stole a pickup truck.

“In cases like these, where there are no witnesses, identifying a suspect can be tedious and time consuming. Recognizing that fact, locating the stolen vehicle was a priority. Vehicles are identifiable and may contain physical and forensic evidence that can help identify an offender. We immediately provided area law enforcement agencies with a description of the stolen truck, hoping it would be spotted. Our officers also processed the numerous crime scenes, collecting fingerprints, shoe tracks and DNA samples. Although fingerprints and DNA samples can be critical in solving cases, especially where there are no witnesses, matching a name with the fingerprints and DNA obtained at a crime scene can be a lengthy process," said Captain John Sharp with the Walker Police Department.

The stolen truck was found on a dirt road north of the Livingston/St. Helena Parish line by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office. “Our Detectives processed the truck, looking for anything that would help identify the offender,” Sharp explained. “Among the contents of the truck were items that appeared to be stolen property, as well as an assortment of trash. While digging through the truck’s contents, detectives found a single scrap of paper that was the clue we needed; a date and time stamped receipt from the Dollar Tree in Watson. The receipt was dated February 20 and the transaction occurred around noon that day. This told our detectives that several hours after the burglaries, the offender made a purchase in Watson before abandoning the truck in St. Helena Parish.”

Officials were able to bring Pitre into custody thanks to help from investigators in Livingston and Iberville parishes, as well as the Office of Probation and Parole, since Pitre is a convicted felon.

“Information developed during our investigation suggests that one or more people providing aid and assistance to Mr. Pitre. We want those persons to understanding that helping a fugitive avoid capture is against the law, that we are actively investigating that matter and that we intend to arrest anyone found to have helped Mr. Pitre," said Sharp.

Pitre was located at a motel on Thomas Delpit Drive in Baton Rouge. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly found with a stolen handgun, a small amount of meth, and a small amount of marijuana.

“Due to a parole detainer, Mr. Pitre is being held without bond on charges related to his unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I and schedule II narcotics, and on the Walker Police Department fugitive warrant related to burglary charges,” said Sharp. “Additional charges against Mr. Pitre are expected, as are additional arrests.”

