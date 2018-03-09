Groups seeks review of Grand Canyon-area mining claims ban

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Mining industry groups are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Obama-era ban on new mining claims around the Grand Canyon.
The petitions filed Friday by the National Mining Association and the American Exploration and Mining Association comes as President Donald Trump's administration reviews a portion of the ban.
The Interior Department implemented the ban in 2012 amid concern about possible water contamination.
A federal law gives the Interior secretary authority to withdraw land from mining claims for up to 20 years without congressional approval.
A provision allowing a legislative veto has been deemed unconstitutional.
The industry groups say the provision can't be separated from the law, so the entire law should be invalidated.
Lower courts have disagreed and upheld the ban on new mining claims.
