Truck driver arrested after reportedly dumping barrels of gasoline into pond

Phillips reportedly dumped 20 to 30 barrels of gasoline into this pond in Maringouin (Source: WAFB)

A truck driver is behind bars after officials say he illegally dumped numerous barrels of gasoline into a pond in Maringouin.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office says they received several calls Thursday night around 9 p.m. about a strong gasoline odor near the Iberville Parish line at Highway 977. The investigation revealed the smell was coming from a pond, where gasoline had been dumped.

Officials say Trevis Phillips, a truck driver with Kent Oil Services in Port Allen stopped at the pond and dumped somewhere between 20 and 30 barrels of gasoline. Phillips is charged as follows:

Criminal trespassing

Dumping a controlled product

Criminal damage to property

Kent Oil Services has said they will take responsibility for cleaning up the gasoline, but that they had no knowledge of what Phillips reportedly did.

The gasoline was contained to one pond.

