EBR Parish to host spring household hazardous materials collection day this weekend

Shootings and homicides during home invasions make up a small percentage of the total number of shootings and homicides throughout a given year, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Shootings and homicides during home invasions make up a small percentage of the total number of shootings and homicides throughout a given year, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A man wanted by the Walker Police Department has now been arrested after police say he committed numerous burglaries of homes and vehicles in the area.More >>
A man wanted by the Walker Police Department has now been arrested after police say he committed numerous burglaries of homes and vehicles in the area.More >>
A truck driver is behind bars after officials say he illegally dumped numerous barrels of gasoline into a pond in Maringouin.More >>
A truck driver is behind bars after officials say he illegally dumped numerous barrels of gasoline into a pond in Maringouin.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the city-parish's Spring 2018 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be held this weekend.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the city-parish's Spring 2018 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be held this weekend.More >>
A gun was found in a Slidell preschooler's backpack Thursday, according to Slidell police.More >>
A gun was found in a Slidell preschooler's backpack Thursday, according to Slidell police.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
Evoni Williams was not too busy to assist a patron. Her actions didn't go unnoticed as she was rewarded for her kindness.More >>
Evoni Williams was not too busy to assist a patron. Her actions didn't go unnoticed as she was rewarded for her kindness.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>