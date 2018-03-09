EBR Parish to host spring household hazardous materials collection day this weekend

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the city-parish's Spring 2018 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be held this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, located at 1750 Foss St.

All residents of the parish can drop off their household hazardous materials for safe disposal at the event. Residents should enter the drive-thru drop off site from Scenic Highway at Foss Street. Police officers will be there directing traffic. The event is only for residential materials; no materials generated by businesses or other commercial services will be accepted.

The following household hazardous materials will be accepted:

automobile tires

auto products including used oil, antifreeze, brake fluid, diesel, oil, and fuel filters

ballasts and compact fluorescent bulbs

cleaning products

computers, computer monitors, computer components, and fax machines

cooking oil

fertilizers

fluorescent tubes

gasoline

insecticides

lead acid

nickel-cadmium and alkaline batteries

oil and latex paint/paint products

pesticides

pool chemicals

stereos and TVs

In order to be accepted, liquids should be in labeled, closed containers holding five gallons or less.

The following items will NOT be accepted:

ammunition

appliances (white goods) or furniture

asbestos-containing building materials

biomedical hazardous materials

construction and demolition debris

copiers

explosives

fire extinguishers

fireworks

large gas cylinders such as helium, acetylene, or Freon

non-residential waste

radioactive devices (smoke/fire/detectors)

school lab waste

Styrofoam peanuts

Although latex paint is not considered hazardous, it will not be accepted at this event. Residents can dispose of small amounts of latex paint by mixing it with equal parts of cat litter and allowing it to dry out, then placing it in their garbage can for pickup. Habitat Restore can also dispose of latex paint. Call them at 225-355-1895.

For a more detailed list of items that will and won't be accepted, click here, or call 225-389-5194.

Over the last 28 years, EBR Parish residents have safely disposed of more than three million pounds of household hazardous materials. While household hazardous materials only account for 1 percent of the waste stream, they can negatively impact the environment, polluting air, water, and soil.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.