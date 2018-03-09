From the First Alert Forecast Team

Friday is the last of the recent run of enjoyable spring days as rain shows up for the weekend. But there is some good news as we fine tune the weekend forecast. Neither day will be an all-day washout.

Although there is a marginal risk for isolated severe storms from Saturday into early Sunday morning (according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center), the First Alert Storm Team is not anticipating any widespread or prolonged runs of stormy weather this weekend. In addition, two-day rain totals will be less than 1" for most, if not all, WAFB neighborhoods. Therefore, flooding will not be an issue.

Our thinking as of Friday afternoon is the weekend rains will arrive in two separate waves. The first round arrives in the mid to late morning hours on Saturday, but could come to an end by the early to mid afternoon. With a little luck, we could have a nice lull in the action from late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening and into Saturday night.

Under this scenario, our second wave of rains would arrive in the Baton Rouge area Sunday morning, and this would be the most likely window to include isolated strong to severe storms. However most, if not all, of Sunday’s showers and thunderstorms should exit the WAFB area by the mid to late morning, leaving us with a cooperative Sunday afternoon.

The latest WAFB First Alert forecast calls for highs in the mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The cold front that will help spawn our wet weekend should be well to the east by Sunday afternoon and evening, with cool and dry continental air slowly filtering in from the north on the heels of the front. Our current First Alert Forecast for next week calls for another extended run of nice spring weather, with temperatures on the cool side for this time of year from Monday through Thursday. Temperatures should return to something close to normal by Friday, but leave the umbrella at home as all five days should be free of rain.

