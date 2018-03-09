Girls can get free prom dresses this weekend at community event

A truck driver is behind bars after officials say he illegally dumped numerous barrels of gasoline into a pond in Maringouin.More >>
A truck driver is behind bars after officials say he illegally dumped numerous barrels of gasoline into a pond in Maringouin.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the city-parish's Spring 2018 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be held this weekend.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the city-parish's Spring 2018 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be held this weekend.More >>
A gun was found in a Slidell preschooler's backpack Thursday, according to Slidell police.More >>
A gun was found in a Slidell preschooler's backpack Thursday, according to Slidell police.More >>
Authorities are on scene of a fire at a home in Madisonville that killed two and injured two others.More >>
Authorities are on scene of a fire at a home in Madisonville that killed two and injured two others.More >>
People from near and far lined up in a Baton Rouge shopping center for the chance at getting an unbelievable deal.More >>
People from near and far lined up in a Baton Rouge shopping center for the chance at getting an unbelievable deal.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Police and EMS responded to a shooting at Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
Police and EMS responded to a shooting at Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
A Manoa woman who recruited exchange students from Japan raped one of her clients as many as 10 times while he was bedridden with an injury, police allege in court documents allege.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>