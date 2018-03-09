Girls can get free prom dresses this weekend at community event

High school girls can get a free prom dress thanks to the No Glass Slippers Prom Giveaway (Source: Facebook)

Girls in the Baton Rouge area can get free prom dresses this weekend thanks to the No Glass Slippers Prom Giveaway.

The event is open to all high school girls. Students must bring their current year's school ID to qualify. Girls can also register to win free beauty services, such as hair, nails, makeup, and facials, as well as other prizes for prom night. There will also be fun, educational programs at the event for girls to participate in while they wait for their turn to pick out a dress.

Guest speakers at the event will include Sen. Regina Barrow, Miss Black Louisiana USA 2018 Markeva Armant, and Miss Southern University Felise Thompson-Doyle, among many others. The Winter Dance Company will also be on hand to perform, along with DJ Kelly Green.

The event will be held Sunday, March 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the McKinley Alumni Center, located at 1520 Thomas Delpit Dr. in Baton Rouge.

For more information, click here, or call 225-202-4542. Also, visit the event's Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.