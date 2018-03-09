Woman arrested for reportedly having nearly 80g of meth, numerous other drugs and guns

Drugs and guns seized in the arrest of Carla Renee Thomas (Source: Washington Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday on numerous drug and weapons charges after receiving tips from concerned residents.

WPSO's Drug Trask Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) obtained a search warrant for a home in Pine and arrested Carla Renee Thomas, 43. Detectives and DEA agents say they found the following items in Thomas' home:

79.7 grams of methamphetamine

26.6 grams of marijuana

Xanax

Tramadol

Suboxone

Clonazepam

Digital scales

Drug paraphernalia

Pistol

Rifle

Thomas was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on March 7 and charged with the following:

Distribution of schedule II narcotics (3 counts)

Distribution of schedule III narcotics

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (3 counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule III narcotics

Possession of schedule IV narcotics

Thomas remains incarcerated with bond set at $300,000.

"Once again, we see the value of a joint effort between your sheriff's office and the DEA to eradicate illegal narcotics in Washington Parish and put drug dealers in jail. It is a great partnership and we will continue to work together on behalf of the good citizens of our parish," said Sheriff Randy Seal.

