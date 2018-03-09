Doctor in opioid kickback scheme sentenced to 51 months - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Doctor in opioid kickback scheme sentenced to 51 months

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island pain management doctor who admitted he accepted financial kickbacks for prescribing a highly addictive opioid spray was sentenced Friday to serve 51 months in federal prison.

Dr. Jerrold Rosenberg cried in court and apologized, saying "I'm truly sorry for what I've done." However, the 63-year-old maintained he was trying to help his patients.

Prosecutors said Rosenberg bullied patients who complained about the effects of the fast-acting, fentanyl spray Subsys, telling one to "stop crying, you're acting like a child." He received $188,000 in kickbacks.

At least two patients survived overdoses after receiving the opioid antidote Narcan.

Rosenberg's lawyer has said there was no evidence the overdoses were caused by Rosenberg's prescriptions.

At Friday's sentencing hearing, three of Rosenberg's former patients at his now-defunct pain management practice testified about the severe pain and debilitating effects they experienced after taking Subsys. Some witnesses testified about how Rosenberg was indifferent to their complaints and pleas to be taken off the drug.

In earlier court documents, one patient said she fell nine to 10 times and suffered numerous injuries, including breaking bones from her thumb to her wrist.

"I was killing myself. I was so high," she said.

The case is one of several nationally brought against people associated with the Arizona-based Insys Therapeutics and Subsys prescriptions, an under-the-tongue spray that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012 for cancer patients with severe pain who are already tolerant of opioid therapy.

Rosenberg, who pleaded guilty in October to health care fraud and conspiracy to receive kickbacks, admitted he made false representations to both private and government-funded insurers, between 2012 and 2015, claiming his patients met the insurance criteria of having the severe cancer pain, when he knew they did not. In many cases, the drug was reimbursed, at least in part, by Medicare.

The drug can cost $2,000 to more than $16,000 for a 30-day supply.

Besides serving prison time, Rosenberg, of Warren, Rhode Island, was ordered to pay $754,736.48 in restitution to the federal Medicare program.

Company executives also are being prosecuted in the case. Rosenberg admitted he conspired with Insys officials between 2012 and 2015 to receive kickbacks, in the form of speaking fees.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Despite arrest, police beating shows technology shortcomings

    Despite arrest, police beating shows technology shortcomings

    Friday, March 9 2018 10:24 AM EST2018-03-09 15:24:06 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:16 PM EST2018-03-10 00:16:03 GMT
    (Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...(Angela Wilhelm /The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP). In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley...
    A white police officer caught on video beating a black pedestrian has been arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.More >>
    A white police officer caught on video beating a black pedestrian has been arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.More >>

  • Insurers get into care, but is it good for your health?

    Insurers get into care, but is it good for your health?

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:44 PM EST2018-03-09 19:44:04 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-03-10 00:15:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, the CVS Health logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Insurers are dropping billions of dollars on acquisitions and expansions as they get mo...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, the CVS Health logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Insurers are dropping billions of dollars on acquisitions and expansions as they get mo...
    As costs spiral and traditional boundaries blur in health care, insurers are taking more control over monitoring customer health and delivering care.More >>
    As costs spiral and traditional boundaries blur in health care, insurers are taking more control over monitoring customer health and delivering care.More >>

  • Police haven't reached gunman with hostages at veterans home

    Police haven't reached gunman with hostages at veterans home

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:08 PM EST2018-03-09 20:08:37 GMT
    Friday, March 9 2018 7:15 PM EST2018-03-10 00:15:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...
    A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.More >>
    A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly