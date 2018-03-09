BIGFISH: Let the bass drop...into your boat

If you’re going catch a bass of a lifetime, now is the time.

While inshore speckled trout across our coast are still in a bit of a transition, you may want to focus on your freshwater fishing game.

RELATED: Submit your outdoors photos for a chance to win tickets to the Louisiana Sportsman Show

This week a new Largemouth Bass record was set in New Orleans City Park. Broc Corcoran landed a 9.3-pound Bass to set the new park record.

And that’s just two weeks before the park's annual Big Bass Rodeo where I’ll be your emcee.

The good news is, that record Bass was released back into the park. With a little effort, it could be your fish of a lifetime.

Another option might be down in Houma.

I met Captain Anthony Kyzar of Cajun Fishing and Hunting charters to learn some bass fishing secrets of Bayou Black. Our trip out was impressive with healthy swamp and marshland and a variety of wildlife.

The views were second only to the quality of the Bass we caught. After a great time catching and releasing Bass, we spend a little time catching (for eating) sac au lait (also known as black crappie).

RELATED: BIGFISH: The 'Crappie Psychic' predicts an ice chest full of freshwater fish

So if you want to give the speckled trout a little rest, well come down to the Houma, Gibson, or Bayou Black area and catch some beautiful marsh bass.

That’s this week’s BIGFISH report. I’m Captain CT Williams with Captain Anthony Kyzar for WAFB 9News.

Set your DVR! The BIGFISH TV show airs on WAFB every Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m.

MORE OUTDOORS STORIES:

RECIPES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.