Flu season continues decline, 5 more children die

ATLANTA (RNN) – America’s flu epidemic continues to improve, but remains deadly.

Flu activity was widespread in 34 states and Puerto Rico, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported for the week ending March 3. Activity was high in 21 states.

This flu season has been particularly hard on children. In the latest report, there were five more pediatric deaths, bringing the total to 119.

#FluFactFriday: A 2017 study found that flu vaccination can reduce the risk of flu-associated death in children. Read more about other flu vaccine benefits here: https://t.co/PFKM6xONwd. pic.twitter.com/6t4LI60nsm — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) March 9, 2018

More than 24,000 flu-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1, 2017 and March 6.

The highest rate of hospitalization was among adults aged 65 and older, followed by adults aged 50-64 and children aged 0-4 years, the CDC reported.

#Flu hospitalization rates are leveling off, but have reached record-breaking levels for all age groups but one. https://t.co/amQD3NTAjV pic.twitter.com/kvO20xO7Ze — Dr. Anne Schuchat (@CDCDirector) March 8, 2018

