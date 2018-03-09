12th Annual Louisiana Chili Cookoff to kick off this weekend

Information provided by Louisiana Chili Cookoff organizers

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off “Chili for Children” is being held in Baton Rouge on March 10-11, 2018 at LSU in front of the Parker Coliseum from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The annual LSU Spring Garden Show and Sale will be held in the Parker Coliseum where 5,000 people attend along with a fun Spring Car Show.

What an opportunity to buy plants and crafts, eat chili, see some great cars and have a great time! The Chili Cook-Off is sponsored by, Knights of Columbus, Audubon Kiwanis, Catholic Radio 1380AM and 4theKids.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital project. Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital reaches children from the entire region and never turns a patient in need away, regardless of ability to pay. Each year they treat over 100,000 patients and will increase this number once doors open to the freestanding children’s hospital in late 2019.

This event is 2 fun filled days with 85 contestants. Teams from the local region as well as from 16 states and 3 countries will be cooking Chili to be judged. The competitions include Red Chili, Chili Verde and Salsa. Judging the competitions will be a panel of local celebrity judges. You will also have an opportunity to taste the contestant’s chili and vote on the best for the “People’s Choice Chili” Award.

Along with the competitions from 10:30-4:30 are other festivities including booths with a variety of food, drinks, goods, live music, a Spring Car Show, and the LSU Spring Garden Show and Sale. Buy plants- eat chili- shop- and have a fun day – and all for a great cause - “Chili for Children”- for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.