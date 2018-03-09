YOUR TURN: Special Session Commentary Reaction

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to William Graves.

Graves sent us an email reacting to our commentary this week on Louisiana lawmakers who failed to get anything done in the recent special session. Graves agrees with our opinion and has some other thoughts on how to solve the state’s budget problems. In his words:

Legislators should not get paid for failure. After five tries at solving this issue and failing, they should not get paid at all until they stop this childish act and do something progressive. Put a gas tax increase on a ballot that can only be used for roads and bridges, period, and let the people who have to spend so much time in stalled traffic, vote on it. Once again, they have shown that big business and politics control this state.

