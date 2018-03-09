Kentucky: Student accidentally shoots self at high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A student accidentally shot himself Friday morning at a high school in Kentucky and authorities responded by announcing that stationary metal detectors would be placed in the building.
The boy was in class at Frederick Douglass High School when the firearm accidently discharged, wounding his hand, Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said in a statement. No one else was injured.
Authorities said law enforcement at the school responded immediately, securing the scene and the weapon. The boy was taken to a hospital.
Deffendall said the student will face charges of possessing a weapon on school property and wanton endangerment.
While commending the response to the shooting, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said more safety measures are needed and announced that metal detectors would be installed at the high school as soon as possible.
"This is something we must do," he said. "Students cannot learn at high levels if they're not safe and if they don't feel safe. We're going to do everything we can to make sure that students feel safe, and that teachers and staff are safe in the building as well."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
US hiring surge adds 313,000 jobs in February, most in 1 ½ years, as jobless rate stays 4.1 percent.More >>
US hiring surge adds 313,000 jobs in February, most in 1 ½ years, as jobless rate stays 4.1 percent.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>