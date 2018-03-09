Kentucky: Student accidentally shoots self at high school - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky: Student accidentally shoots self at high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A student accidentally shot himself Friday morning at a high school in Kentucky and authorities responded by announcing that stationary metal detectors would be placed in the building.

The boy was in class at Frederick Douglass High School when the firearm accidently discharged, wounding his hand, Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said in a statement. No one else was injured.

Authorities said law enforcement at the school responded immediately, securing the scene and the weapon. The boy was taken to a hospital.

Deffendall said the student will face charges of possessing a weapon on school property and wanton endangerment.

While commending the response to the shooting, Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said more safety measures are needed and announced that metal detectors would be installed at the high school as soon as possible.

"This is something we must do," he said. "Students cannot learn at high levels if they're not safe and if they don't feel safe. We're going to do everything we can to make sure that students feel safe, and that teachers and staff are safe in the building as well."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

