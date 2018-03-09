Let there be light, an hour longer into the evening sky - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Let there be light, an hour longer into the evening sky

WASHINGTON (AP) - Time to set your clocks and watches one hour ahead.

And maybe save some time to grouse about losing an hour's sleep Saturday night.

The shift from standard to daylight saving time officially comes at 2 a.m. Sunday across much of the country. Daylight will last longer into the evening, but take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Florida could eventually join that list if GOP Gov. Rick Scott signs the "Sunshine Protection Act" passed this week and Congress goes along.

It's a good time to consider installing fresh smoke detector batteries.

Standard time returns Nov. 4.

