Let there be light, an hour longer into the evening sky

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ...

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE - In this July 14, 2016, file photo, a fisherman prepares to cast a line as the sun rises behind him as he fishes off a jetty into the Atlantic Ocean, in Bal Harbour, Fla. Florida will join most of the nation Sunday,...

(AP Photo/J. David Ake). The clock tower at the Trump International Hotel is photographed at daybreak in Washington, Friday, March 9, 2018. This weekend marks the switch to daylight saving time when this and most for the rest of the clocks in the U.S. ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Time to set your clocks and watches one hour ahead.

And maybe save some time to grouse about losing an hour's sleep Saturday night.

The shift from standard to daylight saving time officially comes at 2 a.m. Sunday across much of the country. Daylight will last longer into the evening, but take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Florida could eventually join that list if GOP Gov. Rick Scott signs the "Sunshine Protection Act" passed this week and Congress goes along.

It's a good time to consider installing fresh smoke detector batteries.

Standard time returns Nov. 4.

___

Online:

National Institute of Standards and Technology: http://tinyurl.com/jm8zoum

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.