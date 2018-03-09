Fire destroys 2 vacant houses

Two vacant houses were destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the houses are on Cadillac Street near Kissel Street.

Mark Miles with BRFD said the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m.

He added one house was engulfed in flames and the second was burning when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

