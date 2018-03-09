No. 8 LSU begins SEC play by hosting No. 10 Auburn for weekend series

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The eighth-ranked LSU softball team opens SEC action this weekend, hosting 10th-ranked Auburn Friday through Sunday. The first game is slated for 6 p.m. Friday night with Saturday’s game at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s game at 4 p.m.

Game one of the three-game series will stream online through SEC Network+ and WatchESPN with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. The second game will be on SECN and WatchESPN and Sunday’s game will be on ESPN2 and the WatchESPN app. The all-star team of Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough will have the call.

Tickets/Promotions

For tickets this weekend, visit LSUtix.net or call 225-578-2184. Friday's game will be the Gold Game. All fans are encouraged to wear gold to the game. A team photo of the 2018 LSU softball team will be the giveaway for Friday. Saturday's game will be Alumnae Day. At least 40 LSU softball alumnae will be in attendance Saturday with Kristin Schmidt throwing out the first pitch. As we continue to celebrate the 25th season of LSU softball, 25-year lapel pens will also be given out on Saturday. Sunglass straps will be the giveaway for Sunday's game.

Weekend Schedule (All times Central)

LSU vs. Auburn, March 9, 6 p.m., SECN+

LSU vs. Auburn, March 10, 7:30 p.m., SECN

LSU vs. Auburn, March 11, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Click here for more