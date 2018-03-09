Greece to issue short-term bills as it prepares bailout end - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greece to issue short-term bills as it prepares bailout end

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek authorities say they will hold an auction of 12-month treasury bills next week, the country's latest step toward its ambition of regaining full access to international bond markets later this year.

Greece lost market access in 2010 but has maintained a link to markets during three successive international bailouts with regular three and six-month T-Bill sales.

The government says it wants to make a full return to markets after the bailout ends in August, ignoring calls from Greece's central bank to maintain a precautionary credit line with bailout lenders.

The Greek Public Debt Management Agency announced the March 14 auction of at least 625 million euros ($775 million) on Friday.

