No. 13 LSU hosts Hawaii for a weekend series

Information provided by LSU Sports

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-4) at No. 13 LSU Fighting Tigers (9-5)

DATES/TIMES

Friday, March 9 - 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 10 - 6:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 11 - 2 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,326)

Tickets available at http://bit.ly/2Gcni0x

RANKINGS

LSU - No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball; No. 16 by Baseball America

Hawaii - unranked

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

Baton Rouge affiliate is WDGL 98.1 FM

Live audio and live stats at www.LSUsports.net

ONLINE

SEC Network+ - the games may be viewed at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app

SERIES RECORD

This weekend’s series marks the first baseball meeting between LSU and Hawaii. The Tigers are 19-10 all-time against members of the Big West Conference - LSU is 2-0 vs. Fresno State; 3-2 vs. UC Irvine; 7-4 vs. Cal State Fullerton and 7-4 vs. Long Beach State.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU - So. RHP Zack Hess (2-1, 6.46 ERA, 15.1 IP, 8 BB, 25 SO)

Hawaii - Jr. RHP Jackson Rees (1-0, 0.93 ERA, 19.1 IP, 5 BB, 19 SO)

Game 2

LSU - Jr. RHP Caleb Gilbert (1-0, 5.62 ERA, 16.0 IP, 2 BB, 10 SO)

Hawaii - Jr. LHP Dominic DeMiero (1-0, 1.89 ERA, 19.0 IP, 5 BB, 11 SO)

Game 3

LSU - Fr. RHP Nick Storz (first collegiate appearance) OR Fr. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 5 BB, 11 SO)

Hawaii - Sr. RHP Neil Uskali (2-1, 2.55 ERA, 17.2 IP, 7 BB, 12 So) OR So. RHP Logan Pouelsen (2-0, 0.60 ERA, 15.0 IP, 2 BB 9 SO)

Click here for more