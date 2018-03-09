No. 13 LSU hosts Hawaii for a weekend series

Information provided by LSU Sports
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-4) at No. 13 LSU Fighting Tigers (9-5)
DATES/TIMES
Friday, March 9 - 7 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 10 - 6:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 11 - 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,326)
Tickets available at http://bit.ly/2Gcni0x
RANKINGS
LSU - No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball; No. 16 by Baseball America
Hawaii - unranked
RADIO
LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
Baton Rouge affiliate is WDGL 98.1 FM
Live audio and live stats at www.LSUsports.net
ONLINE
SEC Network+ - the games may be viewed at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app
SERIES RECORD
This weekend’s series marks the first baseball meeting between LSU and Hawaii. The Tigers are 19-10 all-time against members of the Big West Conference - LSU is 2-0 vs. Fresno State; 3-2 vs. UC Irvine; 7-4 vs. Cal State Fullerton and 7-4 vs. Long Beach State.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU - So. RHP Zack Hess (2-1, 6.46 ERA, 15.1 IP, 8 BB, 25 SO)
Hawaii - Jr. RHP Jackson Rees (1-0, 0.93 ERA, 19.1 IP, 5 BB, 19 SO)
Game 2
LSU - Jr. RHP Caleb Gilbert (1-0, 5.62 ERA, 16.0 IP, 2 BB, 10 SO)
Hawaii - Jr. LHP Dominic DeMiero (1-0, 1.89 ERA, 19.0 IP, 5 BB, 11 SO)
Game 3
LSU - Fr. RHP Nick Storz (first collegiate appearance) OR Fr. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 5 BB, 11 SO)
Hawaii - Sr. RHP Neil Uskali (2-1, 2.55 ERA, 17.2 IP, 7 BB, 12 So) OR So. RHP Logan Pouelsen (2-0, 0.60 ERA, 15.0 IP, 2 BB 9 SO)
