DA to release findings in officer involved shooting that left deputy and suspect dead

It's been just under a year since Deputy Shawn Anderson was killed in a shooting on O'Neal Lane. On Friday, more information will be released about the incident that left another man dead.

District Attorney Hillar Moore announced a press conference Thursday night. It’s scheduled for Friday morning at 10:30. The DA says he'll report his findings in the shooting death of Brandon Wiley.

It was Saturday, March 18 when Anderson and another EBRSO deputy went to Classic Cuts Hair Salon for a rape investigation. The victim was a 15-year-old girl; the suspect was 30-year-old, Wiley. A police report says a scuffle broke out as the deputies tried to take Wiley into custody. Shots were fired, and Anderson and Wiley were both hit. Anderson died at the scene. Wiley died a few days later at a local hospital. It remains unclear who fired the fatal shots for either of the two men. Louisiana State Police handled the investigation.

We plan to stream the press conference live in our app and on our Facebook page.

