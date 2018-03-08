DA: EBRSO detective 'wholly' justified in shooting suspect who killed Sgt. Shawn Anderson

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore released his findings during a news conference Friday in the fatal shooting of an EBRSO deputy and suspect nearly a year after the incident.

The shooting happened on March 18, 2017, at a barber shop on O'Neal Lane in Baton Rouge.

Sgt. Shawn Anderson, 43, was fatally shot by Brandon Wiley, 30, while the two men struggled for control of Wiley's gun, Moore said. Wiley then began firing at an unnamed EBRSO detective, who return fire and shot Wiley. Wiley died a few days later at a local hospital.

Moore said his investigation found the detective was "wholly justified" in shooting Wiley and "had no other choice" at the time.

Anderson and the detective were at the salon to arrest Wiley who was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at the same location, according to Moore.

The district attorney said the victim did not immediately report the rape but later confided in a family member who reported it to the sheriff's office.

The Louisiana State Police was the lead law enforcement agency that investigated the case and the State Police Crime Lab processed all of the ballistic information.

RELATED VIDEOS:

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.