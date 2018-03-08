DA: EBRSO detective 'wholly' justified in shooting suspect who killed Sgt. Shawn Anderson

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore released his findings during a news conference Friday in the fatal shooting of an EBRSO deptuty and suspect nearly a year after the incident.More >>
Authorities are on scene of a fire at a home in Madisonville that killed two and injured two others.More >>
The 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off “Chili for Children” is being held in Baton Rouge on March 10-11.More >>
William Graves agrees with our opinion on Louisiana lawmakers who failed to get anything done in the recent special session and has some other thoughts on how to solve the state’s budget problems.More >>
Two vacant houses were destroyed by fire early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the houses are on Cadillac Street near Kissel Street.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Evoni Williams was not too busy to assist a patron. Her actions didn't go unnoticed as she was rewarded for her kindness.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
More 50,000 retweet a message of support for girl afraid to wear her "Star Wars" shirt because it was "boy stuff."More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
When Ollie is in need, Sunny never fails to come to his side. The two have been friends for nearly a decade.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
