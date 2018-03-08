LSU comeback falls short at SEC Tournament

LSU staged a furious second half comeback, but the rally fell short in an 80-77 loss to Mississippi State at the SEC Tournament in St. Louis.

The Tigers beat the Bulldogs by 21 points five days earlier, but it was MSU that built a 19-point lead, 42-23 in the first half of this game. Fueled by Tremont Waters' game-high 28 points, LSU cut the lead to 16 at halftime, and when Waters connected on his fifth three-pointer with nine seconds remaining, the lead was sliced to just one point 78-77.

The Tigers were unable to foul on the ensuing inbounds pass in the Bulldogs' backcourt, and a dunk at the other end sealed the outcome.

LSU (17-14) now awaits an NIT bid, while Mississippi State (22-10) advances to a Friday meeting against #2 seed Tennessee. Lamar Peters led MSU with 24 points, while Darryl Edwards and Brandon Rachal scored in double figures for LSU with 11 and 10 points respectively.

