New Roads homeowner fed up with sewage problems

Imagine sewage backing up so badly in your neighborhood that it makes you second guess whether or not you want to flush. That's what happening to some New Roads residents.More >>
Imagine sewage backing up so badly in your neighborhood that it makes you second guess whether or not you want to flush. That's what happening to some New Roads residents.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana says kidney disease is a healthcare epidemic in the state.More >>
The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana says kidney disease is a healthcare epidemic in the state.More >>
A Denham Springs man will spend 25 years in jail after he was convicted of numerous child porn charges.More >>
A Denham Springs man will spend 25 years in jail after he was convicted of numerous child porn charges.More >>
According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, a state representative is filing a bill in the upcoming regular session of the legislature that would prohibit BREC from moving the zoo out of north Baton Rouge.More >>
According to the Baton Rouge Business Report, a state representative is filing a bill in the upcoming regular session of the legislature that would prohibit BREC from moving the zoo out of north Baton Rouge.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.More >>
Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>